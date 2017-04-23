BRIEF-Becton Dickinson to buy Bard for $24 billion

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 24 C R Bard Inc
* BD to acquire Bard for $24 billion
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
* BD will acquire Bard for $317.00 per bard common share in cash and stock
* Agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Approximately $300 million of estimated annual, pre-tax, run-rate cost synergies are expected by fiscal year 2020 for Becton Dickinson
* BD also expects to benefit from revenue synergies beginning in fiscal year 2019
* Transaction is expected to improve BD's gross margins by approximately 300 basis points in fiscal year 2018
* Deal expected to increase BD's earnings per share growth trajectory to mid-teens, and generate strong cash flow
* Bd expects to contribute approximately $1.7 billion of available cash to fund transaction
* BD also expects to fund deal with about $10 billion of new debt and about $4.5 billion of equity and equity linked securities
* At deal closing, Bard shareholders will own approximately 15 percent of combined company
* Bard shareholders will also receive $8 billion of BD common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.