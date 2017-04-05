BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reports Q4 earnings per share $1.84

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 24
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.
April 5 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc:
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reports results for fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year
* Q4 earnings per share $1.84
* Q4 same store sales rose 0.4 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.51 billion
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - Q4 comparable sales increase of approximately 0.4pct
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - declared an increase in quarterly dividend to $0.15 per share
* Bed Bath & Beyond - based on planning assumptions, is modeling decline in EPS in percentage range of low-single digits to 10 percent for fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year