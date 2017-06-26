版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Bee Vectoring announces private placement

June 26 Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc

* Bee vectoring announces private placement

* Bee vectoring technologies international - to undertake non-brokered private placement to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to c$2 million

* Bee vectoring technologies international inc - will apply net proceeds of offering to support its commercialization plans for u.s. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
