版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Bee Vectoring announces private placement

March 1 Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc

* Bee Vectoring announces private placement

* Offering will consist of up to 6,000,000 units at a price of C$0.25 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐