BRIEF-Bega Cheese secures long term nutritional partnership with Mead Johnson

Feb 27 Bega Cheese Ltd:

* Asx alert-bga secures long term nutritional partnership with mjn-bga.ax

* Has agreed to sell one of its spray dryers at tatura and its infant formula finishing plant at derrimut

* Deal for for aud $200 million

* As a part of transaction co has secured a 10 year service and access agreement with mead johnson for spray dryer and finishing plant