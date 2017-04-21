版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-BEIGENE INITIATES FIRST PIVOTAL STUDY IN CHINA OF PD-1 ANTIBODY BGB-A317

April 21 Beigene Ltd

* BEIGENE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF FIRST PIVOTAL STUDY IN CHINA OF PD-1 ANTIBODY BGB-A317

* SAYS ALSO PLAN TO INITIATE STUDIES TO ENABLE REGULATORY APPROVAL OF BGB-A317 IN MULTIPLE GEOGRAPHIES OUTSIDE OF CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
