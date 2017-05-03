BRIEF-Bel reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.05

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Bel Fuse Inc:
* Bel reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 sales fell 6.2 percent to $113.7 million
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.05
* Bel Fuse Inc - "still in 'wait-and-see' mode on ultimate timing of upturn in sales"
* Bel fuse inc - anticipate second half of 2017 to yield additional sales volumes
* Bel Fuse Inc qtrly class A GAAP earnings per share $0.05
* Bel Fuse Inc qtrly class A non gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Bel Fuse Inc qtrly class B GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Bel Fuse Inc qtrly class B non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.