BRIEF-Bel reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.05

May 3 Bel Fuse Inc:

* Bel reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 sales fell 6.2 percent to $113.7 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Bel Fuse Inc - "still in 'wait-and-see' mode on ultimate timing of upturn in sales"

* Bel fuse inc - anticipate second half of 2017 to yield additional sales volumes

* Bel Fuse Inc qtrly class A GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Bel Fuse Inc qtrly class A non gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Bel Fuse Inc qtrly class B GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Bel Fuse Inc qtrly class B non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: