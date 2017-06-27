版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 13:59 BJT

BRIEF-Belden announces EUR 400 mln private offering of senior subordinated notes

June 27 Belden Inc :

* Belden announces €400 million private offering of senior subordinated notes

* Intends to offer EUR 400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior subordinated notes due 2027

* Intends to use net proceeds from notes offering to fund concurrent cash tender offer for outstanding 5.5% senior subordinated notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐