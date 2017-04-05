版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-Belden CEO John Stroup's 2016 total compensation was $6.3 mln vs $6.9 mln in 2015

April 5 Belden Inc:

* Belden Inc - CEO John Stroup's 2016 total compensation was $6.3 million versus $6.9 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2oBBOsn) Further company coverage:
