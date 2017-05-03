版本:
BRIEF-Belden reports Q1 earnings per share $0.40

May 3 Belden Inc-

* Belden reports solid results for first quarter 2017

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.95 to $5.20

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.31 to $3.56

* Sees Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.70 to $0.80

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.92

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $595 million to $615 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.355 billion to $2.405 billion

* Q1 revenue $551.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $551.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Belden Inc- on track to meet commitments for full year 2017

* Belden Inc sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.15 - $1.25

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $600.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.07, revenue view $2.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
