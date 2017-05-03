BRIEF-Belden reports Q1 earnings per share $0.40

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Belden Inc-
* Belden reports solid results for first quarter 2017
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.95 to $5.20
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.31 to $3.56
* Sees Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.70 to $0.80
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.92
* Q1 earnings per share $0.40
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $595 million to $615 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.355 billion to $2.405 billion
* Q1 revenue $551.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $551.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belden Inc- on track to meet commitments for full year 2017
* Belden Inc sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.15 - $1.25
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $600.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.07, revenue view $2.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.