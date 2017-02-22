BRIEF-Bell announces offering of MTN debentures

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Bce Inc
* Bell announces offering of MTN debentures
* Net proceeds of offering are intended to be used principally to partially fund acquisition by BCE of Manitoba Telecom Services
* Announced public offering of cdn $1.5 billion of MTN debentures in two series pursuant to its medium term notes program
* Says the $1 billion 2.70 pct MTN debentures, series M-44, will be dated February 27, 2017, will mature on February 27, 2024
* Says $500 million 4.45 pct MTN debentures, series M-45, will be dated February 27, 2017, will mature on February 27, 2047 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.