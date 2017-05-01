版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 01:09 BJT

BRIEF-Bell Canada to redeem Series M-35 debentures due Sept. 2017

May 1 Bell Canada:

* Bell Canada - will redeem on May 12, prior to maturity, all outstanding $350 million principal amount of 4.37% debentures, series m-35, due Sept. 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐