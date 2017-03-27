版本:
BRIEF-Bell says investing $854 mln in Montréal

March 27 BCE Inc

* Bell investing $854 million in Montréal to bring the fastest broadband fibre technology directly to homes and businesses across the city

* $854 million investment is fully funded by Bell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
