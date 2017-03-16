版本:
BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics board appointed Megan Schoeps as principal financial officer

March 16 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc

* On March 10, 2017, board appointed Megan Schoeps as principal financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
