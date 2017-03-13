版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 19:44 BJT

BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics reports Q4 loss per share of $0.37

March 13 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc

* Bellerophon reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q4 loss per share $0.37

* Enrollment continues in Inovation-1, with topline results targeted in mid-2018 and interim read expected around end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
