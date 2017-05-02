BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics says co terminated sales agreement - sec filing

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing
* Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc - Decided to terminate sales agreement because it does not intend to utilize sales agreement to raise additional capital Source text: [bit.ly/2pD4Fdy] Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.