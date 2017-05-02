BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics says co terminated sales agreement - sec filing

May 2 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc

* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing

* Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc - Decided to terminate sales agreement because it does not intend to utilize sales agreement to raise additional capital