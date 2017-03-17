版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 18日 星期六 01:09 BJT

BRIEF-Bellevue Group comments on restructuring at Bank am Bellevue

March 17 Bellevue Group Ag

* Restructuring at Bank Am Bellevue AG

* Bank am Bellevue AG is discontinuing its brokerage and corporate finance activities following completion of necessary consultation process

* 23 positions made redundant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
