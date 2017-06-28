版本:
BRIEF-Bellicum Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of upto $150 mln

June 28 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc files for mixed shelf offering of upto $150 million - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tmwwmp) Further company coverage:
