BRIEF-Bellicum Pharmaceuticals posts Q4 net loss $19.9 mln

March 13 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals provides operational update and reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc - Bellicum ended year on December 31, 2016 with cash, restricted cash and investments totaling $113.4 million

* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc - expects that current cash resources will be sufficient to meet operating requirements through at least Q1 of 2018

* Bellicum Pharma- projected cash outlays in 2017 include about $15 million for capital projects, primarily completion of buildout of in-house facilities

* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc - reported a net loss of $19.9 million for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: