BRIEF-Bellicum Pharmaceuticals posts Q4 net loss $19.9 mln

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
March 13 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals provides operational update and reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc - Bellicum ended year on December 31, 2016 with cash, restricted cash and investments totaling $113.4 million
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc - expects that current cash resources will be sufficient to meet operating requirements through at least Q1 of 2018
* Bellicum Pharma- projected cash outlays in 2017 include about $15 million for capital projects, primarily completion of buildout of in-house facilities
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc - reported a net loss of $19.9 million for Q4 of 2016
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit