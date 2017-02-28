版本:
2017年 3月 1日

BRIEF-Bellus Health and the NEOMED Institute announce agreement for development of treatment for chronic cough

Feb 28 Bellus Health Inc

* Bellus Health and the NEOMED Institute announce an exclusive worldwide license agreement for the development of a treatment for chronic cough

* Under terms of agreement, Bellus Health will pay neomed an upfront fee of cad $3.2 million

* Upfront fee consists of CAD $1.7 million in cash and CAD $1.5 million with 5.8 million bellus health common shares

* As per agreement, NEOMED will be entitled to receive a royalty on net sales-based revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
