BRIEF-Bellus Health reports results for the year ended December 31, 2016

Feb 28 Bellus Health Inc:

* Bellus Health reports financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2016

* Believes its cash position should be sufficient to finance its operations for more than 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
