BRIEF-Belmond announces acquisition of Cap Juluca in Anguilla

May 22 Belmond Ltd:

* Belmond announces acquisition of cap juluca in anguilla

* Belmond Ltd - deal for approximately $84.6 million

* Belmond -deal initially expected to be financed using cash on hand and $45.0 million of borrowings under co's previously undrawn $105.0 million revolving credit facility

* Belmond Ltd says anticipates that Cap Juluca will generate adjusted EBITDA of between $12 million and $14 million following renovation and expansion