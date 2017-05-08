版本:
BRIEF-Belmond Ltd Q1 loss per share $0.18

May 8 Belmond Ltd:

* Belmond ltd. Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Q1 loss per share $0.18

* Q1 revenue $95.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $94.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Belmond ltd says "we are maintaining our guidance for 2017 same store, constant currency revpar growth of between 1% and 5%" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
