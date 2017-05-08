BRIEF-Belmond Ltd Q1 loss per share $0.18

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
May 8 Belmond Ltd:
* Belmond ltd. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations
* Q1 loss per share $0.18
* Q1 revenue $95.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $94.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belmond ltd says "we are maintaining our guidance for 2017 same store, constant currency revpar growth of between 1% and 5%"
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement