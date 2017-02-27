BRIEF-Belmond repots Q4 revenue of $114.2 million

Feb 27 Belmond Ltd
* Belmond Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 from continuing
operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 revenue $114.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $124.6
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Belmond Ltd - Expect that co's Brazilian Hotels will
continue to face difficulties associated with country's fragile
economic environment
* Belmond Ltd - Same store revpar for owned hotels for Q4 of
2016 decreased 7% over prior-year quarter on a constant currency
basis
* Belmond Ltd - Sees FY same store worldwide owned hotel
revpar growth guidance on a constant currency basis of 1% - 5%
* On a constant currency basis, sees Q1 2017 revpar growth
guidance of down 11% to down 7%
