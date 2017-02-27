BRIEF-Belmond repots Q4 revenue of $114.2 million

Feb 27 Belmond Ltd

* Belmond Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07

* Q4 revenue $114.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $124.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Belmond Ltd - Expect that co's Brazilian Hotels will continue to face difficulties associated with country's fragile economic environment

* Belmond Ltd - Same store revpar for owned hotels for Q4 of 2016 decreased 7% over prior-year quarter on a constant currency basis

* Belmond Ltd - Sees FY same store worldwide owned hotel revpar growth guidance on a constant currency basis of 1% - 5%

* On a constant currency basis, sees Q1 2017 revpar growth guidance of down 11% to down 7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: