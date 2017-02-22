BRIEF-Belo Sun receives temporary order related to the construction licence for the Volta Grande Project

Feb 22 Belo Sun Mining Corp

* Belo Sun receives temporary order related to the construction licence for the Volta Grande Project

* Belo Sun Mining - Received order issuing a temporary 180-day injunction halting certain work related to construction licence for Volta Grande Project

* Belo Sun Mining - Purpose of injunction to provide time for relocation of certain families living in an area in proximity to Volta Grande Gold Project