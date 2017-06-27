BRIEF-Bemax to supply its private label products to Wal-Mart.com customers

BRIEF-Chemours sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA above $1.25 bln
* Chemours Co - sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA above $1.25 billion
June 27 Bemax Inc
* Bemax Inc - has received approval from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. to supply its private label products to Wal-Mart.com customers
* Bemax Inc - company will service Wal-Mart customers through two warehouse locations out of Atlanta and Bellingham
* Bemax Inc - Bemax has commenced onboarding process of its private label disposable diapers to Wal-Mart.com.
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
June 28 Real estate investment trust Government Properties Income Trust said on Wednesday it agreed to buy First Potomac Realty Trust in a deal valued at about $1.4 billion, including debt.