BRIEF-Bemax to supply its private label products to Wal-Mart.com customers

June 27 Bemax Inc

* Bemax Inc - has received approval from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. to supply its private label products to Wal-Mart.com customers

* Bemax Inc - company will service Wal-Mart customers through two warehouse locations out of Atlanta and Bellingham

* Bemax Inc - Bemax has commenced onboarding process of its private label disposable diapers to Wal-Mart.com. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
