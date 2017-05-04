版本:
BRIEF-Bemis Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 30 cents per share

May 4 Bemis Company Inc

* Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 30 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
