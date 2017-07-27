FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Bendon to acquire full ownership of FOH Online Corp
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 下午12点46分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Bendon to acquire full ownership of FOH Online Corp

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Naked Brand Group Inc

* Naked brand group and bendon limited announce that bendon has entered into agreement to acquire full ownership of frederick’s of hollywood license

* Naked brand group and bendon limited announce that bendon has entered into agreement to acquire full ownership of frederick’s of hollywood license

* Says ‍bendon has entered into an agreement to acquire full ownership of foh online corp​

* Naked brand group inc - ‍as a result of agreement between bendon and foh, bendon will acquire all of outstanding common stock of foh​

* Naked brand group inc <says ‍bendon will acquire all of outstanding common stock of foh in exchange for forgiveness of debt owed by foh to bendon​

* Naked brand group inc - co, bendon amend merger agreement to extend f-4 registration statement filing deadline, anticipated date for completion of merger

* Naked brand group - as part of transaction, holdco will issue to foh shares, which would have otherwise been issued to bendon at time of merger

* Naked brand group- ‍issuance of holdco shares expected to have minimal impact on aggregate percentage of shares naked stockholders will hold in holdco​

* Naked brand group - registration statement on form f-4 containing proxy statement/prospectus is expected to be filed with sec on or before august 25

* Naked brand group inc - business combination is anticipated to be completed in q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below