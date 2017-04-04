BRIEF-Benitec Biopharma says key pre-clinical data on muscular dystrophy published in nature communications

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Benitec Biopharma Ltd:
* Benitec Biopharma Ltd - key pre-clinical data on oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (opmd) published in nature communications
* Benitec Biopharma Ltd - data from studies show ddrnai approach to 'silence and replace' mutant pabpn1 protein, results in correction of muscular dystrophy
* Benitec Biopharma - data from studies show ddrnai approach to 'silence and replace' mutant pabpn1 protein, results in correction of key clinical features of opmd
* Benitec Biopharma Ltd - bb-301 is currently in preclinical development and benitec plans to initiate ind-enabling studies later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm