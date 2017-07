BRIEF-Berendsen H1 revenue rose 7.8 percent to 575.1 million stg

July 26 (Reuters) - BERENDSEN PLC:

* h1 Revenue Rose 7.8 Percent to 575.1 Million Stg

* Interim Dividend Up 5 Percent to 11 Penceper Share

* HY OPERATING MARGIN 11.5 PERCENT VERSUS 13.2 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* HY ADJUSTED PBT 56.8 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 60.2 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO

* BERENDSEN PLC SAYS ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT FOR FULL YEAR 2017 EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY £150 MILLION

* BERENDSEN PLC SAYS ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY £170 MILLION

* TAX RATE FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR, APPROXIMATELY 23%