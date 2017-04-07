版本:
BRIEF-Bergbahnen Engelberg Truebsee Titlis Bet: dividend of CHF 8 per shr

April 7 Bergbahnen Engelberg Truebsee Titlis Bet AG:

* Deciedes at AGM about dividend of 8 Swiss francs per share Source text - bit.ly/2og9hrl Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
