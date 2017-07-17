BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Energy says supports new Texas stakeholder groups for its proposed acquisition of Oncor

July 17 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy -announced support of new Texas stakeholder groups for its proposed acquisition of Oncor Electric Delivery Company Llc‍​

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - co also announced addition of three more commitments that support energy market in Texas

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy- TXU Energy, NRG Energy, team and alliance for retail markets have signed regulatory commitments proposed by co