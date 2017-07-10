FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says Warren Buffett converts 12,500 of class A shares into 18,750,000 class B shares
2017年7月10日 / 晚上9点08分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says Warren Buffett converts 12,500 of class A shares into 18,750,000 class B shares

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc News release

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc - Warren E. Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, today converted 12,500 of his class A shares into 18,750,000 class B shares​

* Berkshire Hathaway - of the class b shares, 18.6 million have been donated to five foundations

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc - ‍with current gift, however, more than 40% of his 2006 holdings have been given to five foundations​

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc - ‍buffett has never sold any shares of Berkshire​

* Berkshire Hathaway - five foundations include bill & Melinda Gates foundation, Susan Thompson Buffett foundation, Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett foundation, novo foundation

* Berkshire Hathaway - Buffett intends to have all of his Berkshire shares given to philanthropy through annual gifts to be completed 10 years after his estate is settled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

