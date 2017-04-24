版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-Berkshire Hills Q1 earnings per share $0.44

April 24 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc:

* Berkshire Hills reports first quarter earnings; dividend declared

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc - non-core after-tax merger charges totaled $0.12 per share for quarter

* Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc - qtrly net interest income $66.9 million versus $57.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐