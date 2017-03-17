版本:
BRIEF-Berlin Airport mediation talks with union start, no stikes during talks

March 17 Trade union ver.di says

* Mediation talks with Berlin Airport to begin Monday

* No strikes planned during mediation talks

* Ehrhart Koerting to act as mediator Further company coverage:
