BRIEF-Berry Global Group posts Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.79

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Berry Global Group Inc
* Berry Global Group Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.79
* Q2 earnings per share $0.54
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Will continue focus on reducing leverage ratio to a goal of below 4, on or before end of fiscal 2017
* Increasing annual cost synergy target for AEP acquisition from initial $50 million to $70 million
* Berry Global Group - reaffirming fiscal year 2017 projected cash flow from operations of $925 million and adjusted free cash flow of $550 million
* "throughout remainder of year we will continue to work on further cost reduction opportunities"
* Net sales increased 12 pct over prior year quarter and was a quarterly record at $1.806 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.