BRIEF-Berry Global Group posts Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.79

May 3 Berry Global Group Inc

* Berry Global Group Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.79

* Q2 earnings per share $0.54

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Will continue focus on reducing leverage ratio to a goal of below 4, on or before end of fiscal 2017

* Increasing annual cost synergy target for AEP acquisition from initial $50 million to $70 million

* Berry Global Group - reaffirming fiscal year 2017 projected cash flow from operations of $925 million and adjusted free cash flow of $550 million

* "throughout remainder of year we will continue to work on further cost reduction opportunities"

Net sales increased 12 pct over prior year quarter and was a quarterly record at $1.806 billion