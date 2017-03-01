版本:
BRIEF-Berry Petroleum emerges from bankruptcy

March 1 Berry Petroleum Company Llc

* Berry Petroleum successfully emerges from bankruptcy

* Berry Petroleum says Co emerges as a stable, well capitalized stand-alone company

