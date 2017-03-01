BRIEF-Best Buy Co announces two-year $3 bln share repurchase plan

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Best Buy Co Inc
* Best Buy Co Inc - two-year $3 billion share repurchase plan
* Best BUY CO INC - 21 pct increase in quarterly dividend to $0.34 per share
* Best Buy Co Inc - board of directors approved a new $5 billion share repurchase authorization for company's common stock
* Best Buy Co Inc - company is targeting a non-GAAP dividend payout ratio between 35 pct and 45 pct.
* Best Buy Co - new $5 billion share repurchase authorization supersedes existing authorization dated June 2011 which had $2.2 billion in purchases remaining Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"