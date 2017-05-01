版本:
2017年 5月 2日 星期二

BRIEF-Best Buy Co CEO Hubert Joly's 2017 total compensation $14 mln

May 1 Best Buy Co Inc

* CEO Hubert Joly's 2017 total compensation $14.0 million versus $14.9 million in 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pp1dEZ) Further company coverage:
