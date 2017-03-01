BRIEF-Best Buy reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.95

March 1 Best Buy Co Inc

* Best Buy reports better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.95 from continuing operations

* Best Buy Co Inc - Qtrly enterprise revenue $13,482 million versus $13,623 million

* Sees Q1 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35 to $0.40

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Best Buy Co - Announced 21% increase in our dividend and a share repurchase plan that accelerates from $1 billion over two years to $3 billion over two years

* Best Buy Co Inc - Qtrly enterprise comparable sales down 0.7%

* Best Buy Co Inc - Sees Q1 enterprise revenue in range of $8.2 billion to $8.3 billion

* Best Buy Co Inc - Sees Q1 international comparable sales change in range of flat to 3.0%

* Best Buy Co Inc - Sees FY enterprise revenue growth of approximately 1.5% on a 53-week basis

* Best Buy Co Inc - Sees FY enterprise non-GAAP operating income growth rate in low single digits on a 53-week basis

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.67, revenue view $13.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S