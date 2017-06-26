BRIEF-Best Inc files for U.S. IPO of $750 mln of ADSs

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
June 26 Best Inc
* Best Inc says alibaba investment limited owns 23.4 percent of ordinary shares prior to the offering
* Best Inc files for IPO of up to $750 million - sec filing
* Best Inc says Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank among underwriters to IPO
* Best Inc says will apply for listing of its adss on new york stock exchange or the NASDAQ global market - sec filing
* Best Inc files for U.S. IPO of up to $750 million of american depositary shares representing class A ordinary shares
* Best Inc says immediately after completion of offering, Alibaba and Cainiao Network will beneficially own 100% of co's class B ordinary shares
* Best Inc says Alibaba Investment Limited is one of principal shareholders in the company
* Best Inc says Alibaba Investment Limited holds 75.83 million ordinary shares or 23.4 percent of outstanding ordinary shares Source text : bit.ly/2t9KB6p
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)