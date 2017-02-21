版本:
BRIEF-BEVO AGRO REPORTS QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

Feb 21 Bevo Agro Inc

* BEVO AGRO INC REPORTS ON SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017

* Q2 SALES C$6.847 MILLION VERSUS C$6.777 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
