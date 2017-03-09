BRIEF-BFW Liegenschaften plans to buy back shares

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
March 9 BFW Liegenschaften AG:
* Plans to buy back shares
* Plans share buyback of max 10% of the share capital.
* Shares in the equivalent of 24.4 million Swiss francs ($24.02 million) will be repurchased.
* Share buyback runs from 22 March to 4 April 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2m4WQe2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0158 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.