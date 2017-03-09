版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 9日 星期四 13:40 BJT

BRIEF-BFW Liegenschaften plans to buy back shares

March 9 BFW Liegenschaften AG:

* Plans to buy back shares

* Plans share buyback of max 10% of the share capital.

* Shares in the equivalent of 24.4 million Swiss francs ($24.02 million) will be repurchased.

* Share buyback runs from 22 March to 4 April 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2m4WQe2

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0158 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐