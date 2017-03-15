版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 13:38 BJT

BRIEF-BFW liegenschaften proposes distribution of CHF 1.35 per registered share A

March 15 BFW Liegenschaften AG:

* Proposes distribution of 1.35 Swiss franc ($1.34) per registered share A and 0.135 franc per registered share B Source text - bit.ly/2mqU0jY Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0092 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
