BRIEF-B&G Foods Q4 sales $413.7 million

Feb 23 B&G Foods Inc

* B&G Foods reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q4 sales $413.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $426 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.13 to $2.27

* Q4 earnings per share $0.20

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
