BRIEF-BG Staffing says acquired all assets and certain liabilities of Zycron Inc

April 6 BG Staffing Inc
* BG Staffing Inc - on April 3, co through its unit acquired
substantially all of the assets, and assumed certain of the
liabilities, of Zycron Inc
* BG Staffing Inc - company paid $18.5 million cash and
issued $1 million of its common stock at closing
* BG Staffing - agreement provides for earn-out payments to
Zycron of up to $3 million, provided certain conditions are met,
over 2 years following deal
* BG Staffing Inc - in connection with acquisition of assets
of zycron on April 3, entered into an amended and restated
credit agreement
* BG Staffing Inc - cash at closing was paid out of funds
under term loan as part of co’s amended and restated credit
agreement with Texas Capital Bank
* BG Staffing Inc - credit agreement provides for a
revolving credit facility maturing April 3, 2022
* BG Staffing - credit agreement permits co to borrow funds
in amount equal to lesser of borrowing base and lenders'
aggregate commitment of $35 million
* BG Staffing Inc - credit agreement also provides for a
term loan maturing April 3, 2022 in amount of $20.0 million
Source text: (bit.ly/2oFFnhe)
Further company coverage: