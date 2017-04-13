版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 18:31 BJT

BRIEF-BGC Partners entered into a controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co

April 13 BGC Partners Inc

* BGC Partners Inc says on April 12, entered into a controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co

* BGC Partners Inc says may offer and sell up to 20 million shares of co's class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share under equity offering Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2o95s4k) Further company coverage:
