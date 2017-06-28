版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 04:16 BJT

BRIEF-BGC Partners says Q2 revenue to be towards high-end of stated guidance range

June 28 Bgc Partners Inc

* Bgc partners updates its outlook for q2 of 2017

* Expects q2 revenues to be towards high-end of range of its previously stated guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐