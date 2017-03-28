版本:
BRIEF-Bharti Airtel completes sale of 10.3 pct stake in Bharti Infratel to KKR, CPPIB

March 28 Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* Says completes secondary sale of 10.3% stake in Bharti Infratel to consortium of KKR & Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

* Says proceeds to be primarily used to pare debt

* Says deal for over 61.94 billion rupees executed at INR 325 per share

* Says on closure of deal, co's equity holding in Bharti Infratel stands at 61.7 pct and that of KKR and CPPIB at 10.3 pct Source text: bit.ly/2osDErN Further company coverage:
