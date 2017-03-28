BRIEF-Bharti Airtel completes sale of 10.3 pct stake in Bharti Infratel to KKR, CPPIB

BRIEF-BMO Financial Group reports Q2 adj earnings per share of c$1.92
* BMO financial group reports net income of $1.25 billion for second quarter of 2017
March 28 Bharti Airtel Ltd:
* Says completes secondary sale of 10.3% stake in Bharti Infratel to consortium of KKR & Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
* Says proceeds to be primarily used to pare debt
* Says deal for over 61.94 billion rupees executed at INR 325 per share
* Says on closure of deal, co's equity holding in Bharti Infratel stands at 61.7 pct and that of KKR and CPPIB at 10.3 pct Source text: bit.ly/2osDErN Further company coverage:
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces Terence R. Rogers as executive vice president and chief financial officer
* root9B Holdings Inc - will require additional time to file its form 10-q for period ended March 31, 2017