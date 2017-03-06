版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 18:08 BJT

BRIEF-BHP Billiton declares interim dividend of 40 cents per share

March 6 Investec Bank Plc -

* Directors of BHP Billiton declared interim dividend of 40 cents per ordinary share payable on 28 March 2017

* Currency exchange rate applicable for BHP Billiton's dividend is 13.12600 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐